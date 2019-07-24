April 30, 1992 — 2019
Brandon Miller was born on April 30, 1992, in Salem, to father Jarrod Miller and mother Nancy Miller-Erwin.
Brandon was raised primarily in Salem, attending Richmond Elementary, Parrish Middle School, and South Salem High School.
Brandon was a joyful, goofy, computer nerd who loved video games and watching movies with friends. Around age 14, Brandon discovered his love for drumming as a self-taught Rockstar who joined multiple bands from all genres of music. Most of his free time was spent jamming and attending Indie rock shows all over Salem and the Northwest.
Brandon found his career and love for helping people through Horticulture and the medical marijuana industry, working at Monmouth Cannabis club up until his passing, which he loved. In addition to his career, Brandon attended Chemeketa Community College, where he met Samantha Dimick, the future mother of his son. Brandon’s life changed on Oct. 16, 2016, when his son and greatest achievement Ezra was born. His courage was shown when he stood by his son when he was diagnosed with Pediatric Cancer at 8 months old. Brandon stood by Ezra’s side through chemo and surgeries until he was cancer free.
Brandon will be missed so much by all who knew and interacted with him, especially his son Ezra, as they were best friends. He is survived by his son Ezra Dimick, of Salem; his parents Jarrod and Nancy Miller, of Monmouth, his sister Breanna Miller and her fiancé Jackson Strubel, of Salem, his half brother Matthew and his wife Catina Schmidling, of Independence, his grandparents Chuck (dec.) and Patty Erwin, of North Bend, and Joy and Mark Nast, of Gold Beach; his uncles and aunts Matt Parkhurst, Mike and Sandee Erwin, of Salem, and Jim (dec.) and Cheryl Anglin, of White Salmon, Washington; and cousins Melanie (Anglin) and Chris Waterbury, of Portland, and John and Tara Anglin, of Arizona.
A celebration of Brandon’s life will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. www.dallastribute.com.
Contributions can be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in his name. Brandon, it’s darker down here without you.
