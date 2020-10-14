Brenda Pauline Dunigan, 79 of Independence Oregon passed away October 1st, 2020 with her family by her side.
Brenda was born to Valentine and Pauline Daggett on December 5th, 1940 in Portland and was raised in Beaver with her siblings, Barbara (Bosisto), Sandy (Greene), Perry, and Jim.
In 1958 she married Jim Dunigan and together they made their home in the Willamette Valley while raising three children, Kimberly, Darcy, and Patrick. Brenda spent the last thirty-two years with the love of her life, Keith Jordan. Brenda’s biggest joy and love were watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.
Brenda was known for her kind heart, beautiful smile, and infectious laugh. She was kind and compassionate to every person she encountered.
Brenda’s love for travel and young soul made for many adventures with her family and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by Keith Jordan and her children; Kimberly, Darcy (Dan), and Patrick (Mandi). Grandchildren; Steven (Heidi), Jason (Monica), Rylan, Grace, and Hope Dunigan. Great-Grandchildren; Anthony, Kyleigh, Ethan, and Aiden. She is preceded in death by her brother, Perry Daggett.
Services will be held Saturday, October 17 at 2 pm at Fir Crest Cemetery (weather permitting), with an alternate location of Farnstrom Mortuary in case of inclement weather.
Reception immediately following at the Independence Elks Club, 289 S Main St, Independence, OR 97351.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.