July 4, 1967 – Aug. 10, 2022
Brenda Sue Johnson passed away on Aug. 10, 2022.
She was born in Stayton, Oregon, on July 4, 1967, and had been living in Dallas, Oregon, for the last 23 years.
Brenda was an amazing friend and mother figure to many. After 21 years at Spirit Mountain Casino, she was able to enjoy her remaining time with her close family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family as often as she could. She loved adventure, travel, camp, fish, and play words with friends online. One of Brenda’s favorite things to do was go to Lincoln City. She enjoyed getting clam chowder at Mo’s then going to the casino after.
She is survived by her mother Nelda McMillan; sister Gayle (Gary) Page; daughter Amanda Johnson; Grandson Zander Loura; son in-law Joshua Loura; nephew Matt (Cassandra) Hembree; niece Michelle Hembree; step-mother Dottie Johnson; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and great nephews.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Aumsville Community Center in Aumsville, Oregon. This celebration is potluck style, please bring a dish if you’d like.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is assisting the family.www.dallastribute.com.
