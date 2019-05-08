Brian Ferguson, resident of Monmouth, Oregon, passed away with his daughter, Nevaeh, on April 13, 2019, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was 29.
Brian was born in San Bernadino on Aug. 24, 1989, to Darrell and Barbara Ferguson. He is survived by his wife Carrie-Ann as well as his son Hayden, and daughters Brooklyn and Aliyah. He worked for Dave’s Killer Bread and, in his free time, he could be found spending time with family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 3:30 p.m. at the Rickreall Event Center, 305 Nesmith Road, Rickreall, OR.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.