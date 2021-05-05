Bruce Kahler a resident of Keizer, Oregon, died peacefully Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with his wife and children by his side after a long battle with cancer.
Bruce was born on July 16, 1955, in Dallas, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Kris Kahler, his three children Brandon, Nic and Kari Kahler and their families. He is also survived by his brother Brad Kahler, and sister Roxanna Buchholz.
Bruce has chosen to be cremated and with the times as they are, the family has decided to have a private gathering.
If you wish, messages can be left for the family on the Restlawn Memory Gardens message board.
