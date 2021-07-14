Carl Forrester passed away on July 2, 2021, at the age of 80 at his home in Dallas, Oregon.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Ramona and by his sons Carl and his wife Meg, Aaron and his wife April and daughter in law Judy; also by eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his sons Kelly and Kevin. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.