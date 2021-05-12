Carl Robert Christman was born to Evelyn (Corbett) Christman and August Frederick Christman on April 30, 1946. He died on May 3, 2021.
He attended school in Portland and at the age of 21 he joined the USAF where he served at Clark AFB, PI and Beale AFB, California. While stationed at Beale AFB, Carl married Virginia Irene Minks on July 15, 1967.
Upon discharge, Carl worked for Kellogg’s Sales Company for five years when he returned to finish his teaching degree. He worked two years at Waldo Middle School in Salem and 25 years at Whiteaker Middle School in Keizer. After retiring, he tutored for five years.
Carl married Nancy (McKibben) Veach on May 5, 2012.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Larry, wife Virginia and wife Nancy.
Carl is survived by Daughters Theresa (Bryan) Naegeli, Linda (Craig) Gunselman, Karen Peters, Eric (Kelly) Veach and Selena Veach, 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at Salt Creek Baptist Church in Dallas on Saturday, May 8, where Carl served as church moderator and as a deacon. A private burial service at Willamette National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service of Salem. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salt Creek Church building fund.
