March 15, 1952 – Dec. 28, 2022
Carla Rose Diaz passed away at the age of 70. She was celebrating Christmas at the beach with her son; one of her favorite activities. She struggled with her health for many years and finally found peace.
Carla was proceeded in death by her loving parents, Carl & Doris Roemer and stepmom, Dorothy.
She is survived by her dedicated son Tim Wickersham; three granddaughters Alexia, Brittany and husband Donny, and Quinn. Her biggest joy was her five great-grandchildren Nevaeh, Donald, Jesse, Luna and Nikolas. She is also survived by her siblings Betty Gulia, Chris Roemer, Rick and wife Sarah Roemer; nieces and nephews.
Carla was born in Huntington Park, California. She attended St. Mary’s and Apple Valley schools. She retired from AT&T phone company after 17 years.
After moving to Oregon, she provided in-home care for the elderly.
Throughout her life, Carla had a passion for writing poetry. She was a devout Christian. She loved fiercely and gave from her heart.
All are welcome to celebrate Carla this spring at the Seibert/Fredrickson Memorial Shelter in the Dallas City Park; potluck is at noon, on March 21.
A private family graveside service will be held Jan. 24, at 2 p.m.
