A Celebration of Life Service for Carlotta “Charlotte” (Puente) Phillips of Dallas will be held at the Dallas Seventh Day Adventist Church (589 SW Birch Street, Dallas Oregon 97338) on Sunday Oct. 10, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Memorials can be made to Polk County Family & Community Outreach - www.co.polk.or.us/fco The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, www.dallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.