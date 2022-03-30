March 26, 1926 – March 8, 2022
Carmen Parmenter, resident of Independence, passed away in his home on March 8, 2022, at the age of 95.
He was born on March 26, 1926, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to parents Alma (Robison) and John Parmenter.
When he was 16, his mom moved her children, Carmen and his sister Joan Petitjean, to Kirkland, Washington.
Carmen’s father lived in San Jose, so in the summer of 1943 Carmen traveled there and lived with him until he joined the Navy on his 18th birthday in March 1944.
After boot camp, Carmen attended electrical school in St. Louis, Missouri, then on to Norfolk, Virginia, for amphibious training before being sent to Pittsburgh to await the launching of his LST ship where he would be its electrician. On Jan. 26, 1945, the sailors started their journey to the South Pacific where they would serve until after the war ended. He received his honorable discharge on July 8, 1946.
Carmen lived in San Jose for a couple of years, then moved to Tacoma where his mother and her family lived. He got a job as roofer with his uncle Jack. He later attended George Fox College in Newberg, Oregon. In that town he met a young widow named Donna Parker. She had a five-year-old son named Robert. Carmen and Donna fell in love and married in May, 1953. With the responsibility of providing for a family, he needed more money so he started working at the local funeral home, thus starting a career in the funeral business.
He apprenticed for a while in Newberg and later in Albany. After a year, they moved to San Jose where he attended San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. He completed the embalming course, graduating in December 1955. After a short time back in Albany, he started working for Virgil T. Golden Mortuary in Salem. About a year later their son David was born. After six years with Golden, they moved to Seattle where Carmen was again employed at a mortuary.
In early 1963, he learned of a small rundown mortuary for sale in Independence and purchased it. The two-story building was about 100 years old. He soon took on the project of tearing down the building and constructing a new mortuary, the building you see today.
Fifteen years later, he sold it to the Farnstrom family and became an insurance salesman. After years of being tied down, Carmen and Donna purchased a motor home and enjoyed traveling and fishing.
When Donna’s health began to deteriorate, he stayed home, turned his garage into a shop and took up woodworking. For many years he crafted beautiful pieces of furniture for his family and toys for the great-grandkids until his health no longer allowed him to do so.
A year after Donna’s death, he married his long-time friend Pauline McElravy. With them both retired, they enjoyed several cruises and travels throughout the United States, and at home they were both involved in things at their church.
The last few years he had serious health issues, but still reached out to others with his optimistic attitude, a smile on his face and a heart full of God’s love, thinking of others rather than himself.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife Donna, sister Joan, half-brother John Parmenter, and step-brother Larry.
He is survived by his wife Pauline; son Robert (Barbara), and son David; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.
His service will be April 23, at the Independence Baptist Church at 11 a.m.
