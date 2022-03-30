March 20, 1957 - March 27, 2022
Carol A. Ilduz of Dallas, Oregon, passed away peacefully at Salem Hospital on March 27, 2022, after a brief illness. She was 65 years old.
Carol was born in Rockville Centre, New York, on March 20, 1957. She was predeceased by her husband, Ufuk (Tommy) Ilduz.
Carol grew up in Huntington, New York, with her late parents, Thomas B. and Carol M. (Fromme) Fucillo, and her brother Thomas J. Fucillo. She attended Huntington High School and studied at Bryant College.
Carol was a paralegal, and her career was spent with the Schenker and Puderbach law firm in Melville, New York, and the First American Title Company.
She and Tommy were married in Brooklyn and lived on Long Island, in Rohnert Park, California, Oregon City and Dallas, where they intended to remain.
They both loved travel, especially throughout Oregon. Carol loved her three rescue cats, was active in several church groups and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and fellow congregants.
She is survived by her brother Thomas of Syracuse, New York, his wife Nancy and their children: Thomas, Kelly, Kevin and Stephen.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is serving the family. www.dallastribute.com.
