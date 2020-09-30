Carol Irene Malone, 78 a longtime resident of Dallas, Oregon passed away on Saturday September 5, 2020 in Eugene Oregon. Carol was born on January 5, 1942 in Hibbing, Minnesota to Roy and Stella Spence. She lived her childhood and early adult years in Moscow, Idaho. She lived most of her life living and working many years in Dallas and Independence as a Medical Records Technician. Carol enjoyed spending time with her husband of 32 years, Richard “Dick” Malone. She loved traveling, camping, gardening, watching sports especially Notre Dame football with her husband, family and friends. Carol most relished her time having conversations with family and friends, especially her weekly gathering of her close friends over coffee and lunch. She never feared a crossword puzzle challenge. Carol was a member of the St. Philip Catholic Church in Dallas and also donated time with C.A.S.A. of Polk County.
She is survived by her son Russ Bieker, daughter in law Anita Bieker and grandson Carl Bieker along with seven step-children Cyndie Douglas, Janet Groff, Lori Espedal, Patty Keller, Kathy Miyazono, Dennis Malone and Tim Malone along with numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Lois Reeder, Donna Keeler and Delores Trimble, brothers Dennis and Richard.
A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Serenity Hospice of Eugene, St. Philip Catholic Church, or C.A.S.A. of Polk County. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
