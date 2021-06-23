Carol Jean Magnuson, a resident of Albany and formerly an almost 50-year resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Saturday, June 12, at 84 years of age. She was born on Dec. 15, 1936, in Longview, Washington, the daughter of Harry and Dorothy (Brown) Graham. Carol graduated from Lebanon High School in 1955 then attended Seattle Pacific University studying Liberal Arts and Pre-Nursing. Carol fell in love with Jack Magnuson, and they were married on April 18, 1958, at the Lebanon First Baptist Church. They lived in Corvallis, Portland, Albany, Salem and settled in Dallas in 1972. Carol and Jack moved to Albany, Oregon, just over a year ago to be closer to family.
Carol was a quick wit and always had a turn of phrase that made you smile. She enjoyed quilting, crafts, needlework, tracing family history and tending her garden and flowers. Carol was a clerical assistant at West Salem Elementary School for three years, then a Library Assistant at Oakdale Elementary School in Dallas, for 13 years. She went back to school when her youngest headed off to college and completed the Medical Records program at Chemeketa Community College in 1984. She applied her degree through the college cooperative work experience for Dr. Glatt, DO in Dallas, and then with the external, health records program at the West Salem Clinic. Then Carol worked for several years as a medical records clerk in The Doctor’s Clinic in Salem followed by time in Dr. Gottschalk’s plastic surgery practice in Salem from which she retired.
In retirement Carol worked (maybe we should say played) at Grandma’s Attic Sewing Emporium to showcase her talents and fund her quilt making. Carol was very active with Dallas Rotary and Rotary International. Her husband, Jack was a Past President and District Governor. Carol and Jack were inseparable team during his service and were great Rotary Ambassadors. Carol was involved in helping Dallas Rotary gather nearly 500 kid size quilts for the Rotaplast International - Wrap-A-Smile Project. This helped children in third world countries have surgery to repair a cleft lip. After the repair was complete, they were given a quilt to wrap up in and were able to smile for the very first time. Service to the community was a big part of Carol’s life. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority; Secretary; Polk Co. Genealogical Society, Past President; Daughters of the America Revolution, Mid-Valley Quilt Guild, American Field Service Exchange, Past Committee Member; Rotary Exchange Program and activities; Camp Fire Girls leader; Cub Scouts and Webelo Scouting and Sunday School Teacher.
Carol is survived by her husband Jack of 63 years, brother Greg of Yucca Valley, California, and sister Jane of Lebanon, Oregon. Her three children are Doug of Scottsdale, Arizona, Dave of Albany, Oregon, Debbie of Beaverton, Oregon. Grandchildren include Amber, Amanda, Hannah, Levi, Kyle, Naomi, Amy, and Sophia, and great grandchildren Samuel, Joshua, Lyle, and Corbin.
A Celebration of Carol’s Life will be held on Friday, June 25 at 11:30 a.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. There will be a time of fellowship to follow. The service will also be live streamed as well. If you are planning to attend, please call 503-623-2325 to confirm. Memorial contributions may be made to Rotaplast International for Wrap-A-Smile Project in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or share a memory with the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.