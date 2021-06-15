Carol Magnuson, formerly of Dallas, Oregon, died on Saturday, June 12 in Salem Hospital. She was born on Dec. 15, 1936.
A Celebration of Carol’s life will be held on Friday, June 25 at 11:30 a.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. There will be a time of fellowship to follow. The service will also be live streamed as well. If you are planning to attend, please call (503) 623-2325 to confirm. A full obituary will follow in next week’s publication. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or share a memory with the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
