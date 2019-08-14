Carole Anne Anderson Spencer

Dec. 20, 1940 — Aug. 3, 2019
Carole was born on Dec. 20, 1940, in Englevale, North Dakota, to Nelson and Esther Anderson. She passed away Aug. 3, 2019, in Vancouver, Washington, following complications from a stroke suffered in 2017.
Carole was the first born of seven, and was a huge help in raising her younger siblings, Connie, Jerry, David, Doug, Chris, and Richard. She spent her younger years in Heppner, graduating from Heppner High School in 1959. She went on to study nursing at Oregon State University and dental assisting at Portland State University.
Carole married Michael Y. Rogers in 1963 (later divorced) and was blessed with four girls, Dayna, Michelle, Karena, and Rebekah. In 1978, she married Dennis A. Spencer, gaining three stepchildren, Dana, Eric and Gavin, and adding an eighth child, Amy.
Carole had a rock-solid work ethic her entire life, from working on the family farm as a child to raising her large family while also running an in-home daycare, where parents felt especially confident leaving their children, knowing they would be loved just as Carole’s own. Later, she worked as a special-needs educator.
Carole and Dennis lived in Tillamook, Dallas, and Vancouver. They traveled extensively, taking several cruises and trips to many destinations worldwide, as well as seeing almost all 50 states. Dennis and Carole were married for 38 years until Dennis’s passing in March of 2016.
Carole took the most pride in her home, children, and grandchildren. No one ever went hungry in Carole’s kitchen, and she graciously opened her home to any and all. She loved hosting family get-togethers and having house guests for long visits. Dennis and Carole held an annual Grandkids Campout for years, where Carole effortlessly juggled several small grandkids for days at a time. Carole grew beautiful flowers and a prolific vegetable garden, all of which she freely shared with friends and neighbors. She was the epitome of selfless, and always put others’ needs before her own. This was best illustrated in her parents’ final months, when she lovingly cared for both her mother and father on a daily (and hourly) basis with endless patience and poise. Carole was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as Relief Society President as well as many other callings.
Carole is preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Esther; and her husband Dennis. Survived by: children Dayna (Mike), Michelle (Dave), Karena (Adam), Rebekah (Brian), and Amy; stepchildren, Dana (Dan), Eric (Rose), and Gavin (Michelle); siblings, Connie, Jerry, David, Doug, Chris, and Richard; 25 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorial will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Chapel at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 1101 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA. Reception to follow at 5:30 p.m. at Firstenburg Community Center, 700 NE 136th Ave., Vancouver, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.