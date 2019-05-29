Carolyn Lemley Stump, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on May 15, 2019, with her family by her side after complications from a series of strokes. She was 83 years old.
Carolyn was born on Oct. 5, 1935, in a house located in Grass Valley. Carolyn grew up on a wheat ranch outside of Grass Valley as the youngest of four siblings with two brothers and a sister, Gordon, Duane and Eileen.
Carolyn met her husband David in 1955, while she was attending Oregon College of Education (presently Western Oregon University) while she was obtaining a degree in teaching. David and Carolyn were married in The Dalles in 1957. Carolyn then went on to teach the third grade in Falls City for four years before leaving to focus full time on raising a family on the Stump family farm located in Monmouth. Carolyn helped with the farm business and raised two children, David and Susan. Carolyn then returned to work at the OCE Business office, retiring at the age of 62.
Carolyn enjoyed traveling, family and friends spending winters in Yuma, Arizona, and summers in back in Monmouth. Carolyn loved her friends, her family and her home, and was an example of selfless fun with a zest for life.
Carolyn is survived by her husband David; her son David and his wife Tami; and granddaughter Elizabeth.
A memorial gathering will be planned to occur at a location to be determined later this summer. In lieu of flowers it is encouraged to make a donation to the Willamette Humane Society or charity of choice.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Please share your memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.Stump
Oct. 5, 1935 — May 15, 2019
Carolyn Lemley Stump, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on May 15, 2019, with her family by her side after complications from a series of strokes. She was 83 years old.
Carolyn was born on Oct. 5, 1935, in a house located in Grass Valley. Carolyn grew up on a wheat ranch outside of Grass Valley as the youngest of four siblings with two brothers and a sister, Gordon, Duane and Eileen.
Carolyn met her husband David in 1955, while she was attending Oregon College of Education (presently Western Oregon University) while she was obtaining a degree in teaching. David and Carolyn were married in The Dalles in 1957. Carolyn then went on to teach the third grade in Falls City for four years before leaving to focus full time on raising a family on the Stump family farm located in Monmouth. Carolyn helped with the farm business and raised two children, David and Susan. Carolyn then returned to work at the OCE Business office, retiring at the age of 62.
Carolyn enjoyed traveling, family and friends spending winters in Yuma, Arizona, and summers in back in Monmouth. Carolyn loved her friends, her family and her home, and was an example of selfless fun with a zest for life.
Carolyn is survived by her husband David; her son David and his wife Tami; and granddaughter Elizabeth.
A memorial gathering will be planned to occur at a location to be determined later this summer. In lieu of flowers it is encouraged to make a donation to the Willamette Humane Society or charity of choice.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Please share your memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.