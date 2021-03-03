Carolyn Ruth Willson passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Feb. 19, 2021, at the age of 96.
She was born in Deadwood, South Dakota, Feb. 24, 1924.
At age 13 she moved to Salem, Oregon, with her family, where she graduated from Salem High School. She was married and had two daughters, Cathy and Colleen, then in 1977 welcomed a granddaughter Jennifer.
She proudly worked for 16 years as an office manager for an orthopedic surgeon in Salem. Carolyn has been a Dallas resident since 1975, where she enjoyed retirement on a beautiful farm with her husband George Willson. In 2009 she became a resident of the Dallas Retirement Village, which the family would like to greatly thank for their superior care and support. She enjoyed gardening, reading, being an active church member, as well as a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Carolyn was preceeded in death by daughter Colleen and husband George,
She is survived by daughter Cathy and granddaughter Jennifer. Funeral arrangements are being made by Bollman Funeral Home in Dallas. Service will be held at Restlawn Cemetery, Friday March 5 at 3 p.m.
