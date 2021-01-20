Carrie was a very caring person who took care of others most of her life. She was born in Joplin, Missouri, in December of 1938. She lived in California during most of her childhood and moved to Oregon with her family when she was fifteen or so. She married her husband David Olin when she was 16 and they had a good life together until he passed away. They were active in the Elks, and she enjoyed spending time there and in her garden at the home they built together just outside Independence, Oregon. She worked for the Oregon State Hospital as a food service worker, before becoming a housewife and starting a family. She is survived by her daughter Monica Olin.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family; FarnstromMortuary.com.
