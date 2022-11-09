Oct. 16, 2022
Charlene L. Dunn passed peacefully Oct. 16, 2022, with her husband and sister beside her.
Charlene was a kind, loving, giving, spirited person. She loved cats most of all but also dogs and all of earth’s creatures. She was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by PETA for her 34 years of support in 2021.
Born to Frances and John Irving, Charlene was raised by Hap (Harold) Engblom who married her mother when Charlene was eight-years-old. The combined family enjoyed camping, going to the coast and spending time with extended family members.
Charlene married Steve Dunn on Aug. 5, 1997. Together they embarked on a remarkable journey designing and building their house and winery.
Charlene was a Master Gardener with Polk County for over 10 years. She had an incredibly green thumb and shared her flower gardens with many friends who appreciated them over the years. She could plant anything and it flourished.
Charlene worked for the State of Oregon and received an award for employee of the month in 1998 from Department of Consumer and Business Services. She received a 20-year service award in 1993 and a 25-year service award in 1998. She was up very early, Monday through Friday, and drove to Salem to start the computers up for DCBS no matter what the weather was. She was a dedicated, capable and valuable employee.
Charlene loved music and knew all the words to many, many songs. She loved to sing and dance and was dedicated to keeping herself healthy by hiking and doing yoga. She and Steve kayaked and traveled as often as they could.
She also loved theater and attended many performances in Ashland with her mother and sister.
Charlene will always be missed by her husband Steve, sister Nancy, brother Dennis, many cousins and many more friends. She stayed with us as long as she possibly could with the aid of two wonderful caregivers, Emily and Sadie, who, with husband Steve, made it so she could stay in her home till she passed.
A celebration of life will be held Nov. 20, from 12 – 5 p.m. at Redgate Winery and Vineyard, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to: Polk County Master Gardeners, 289 E. Ellendale, Suite 301, Dallas, OR 97338. Please write on the memo portion of the check that it is a donation, or include a note stating it’s a donation to the Master Gardeners.
