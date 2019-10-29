Charles Erscum Hall, formerly of Falls City, died Oct. 24 at his home in Turner. He was 89. He was born on June 17, 1930, in Parker Township of Clark County, Illinois, to Melvie and Ruby Kuhn Hall. He graduated eighth grade. He married Arlene Radie in Reno, Nevada on Nov. 22, 1968. He lived in Falls City for 26 years then moved to Salem and Turner areas. He worked farming in his childhood years then on to carnivals, operating and overseeing them for several years. When he married Arlene, he became a tow truck driver and low boy hauler for Dental’s Towing for several years until he retired. He then went to work for Butler Amusements part time moving carnival rides up and down I-5 until 2007. He enjoyed auctions of all kinds and being with his cattle.
Survivors include sons, Jeff (Becky) Hall and Richard (Krystal), of Salem, Jerry, Danny, daughter Mary Lou, stepsons Robert and James, sisters Brenda and Rosemary, of Illinois, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Arlene, brother Albert, brother Wayne, son Chuck and daughter Linda.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 at noon at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private family burial will in Dallas Cemetery. A celebration of Charles’ life will be held at the Dallas City Park following the services. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To share a memory or a story go to www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.