May 9, 1932 – April 17, 2022
Charles Eugene (Gene) Newland died in Salem, Oregon, on April 17, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 9, 1932, to George and Nellie Newland.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Newland; daughters Dolores Diane (baby D) and Rozellen (Punky) Michaelson; brother John Newland; and sister Helen Teal.
Surviving him are his son Merlyn (Mert) Newland; Stepson Leroy Scott (Joe) Bonogofski; brothers Russell (Russ) Newland and Stanley (Stan)Newland; sisters Celia Louise Clark and Dorothy Skeers. He had 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
As a young child the family moved from Kansas to Oregon during the Great Depression to get away from the dust bowl. Growing up in Falls City, Oregon, Gene ran off and joined the circus for a while. He had to sleep in a ditch while hitchhiking back home.
Gene was a Navy veteran of the Korean War then moved to Alaska to work in the woods. All of his children were born there with his first wife Loraine, and he ended up the skipper of many ships for the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife working in the Gulf of Alaska and the Bering Sea.
The family then moved back to Oregon in 1969 where Gene worked for Willamette industries Mill in Dallas.
After retiring from Willamette industries, Gene spent most of his time in his shop making treasure chests for his grandchildren and other wood working projects. Gene also officiated in his grandson’s wedding.
When the love of his life Mary Lou died he made a shrine in the backyard and will join her there for their final resting place.
There will be a celebration of life at the Dallas City Park new gazebo on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. desserts will be served. No lunch will be provided.
