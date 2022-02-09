Sept. 16, 1947 – Jan. 29, 2022
Charlie E. “Chuck” Gee of Richland, Washington, was born on Sept. 16, 1947, in Lebanon, Oregon. He died on Jan. 29, 2022, in Moses Lake, Washington, at the age of 74 years.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
Please share memories of Chuck with his family at burnsmortuaryhrmiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
