Charlotte was born on Dec. 24, 1934, to William Leroy Minder and Anna Margaret Davis in Sisseton, South Dakota. Dean and Bill welcomed their little sister. Then more siblings were welcomed as the family grew. They are Barb (Osterloh), Allan, Mary (Rethke) , Diane (Rethke) and Orlene (Welch). William and Anna divorced. Anna married George Anderson. More siblings came into the family. They are Andy Jr, Pat (Berkner), Cheryl (Van Hoorn), Marlo, Brad, and Kevin. They lived in the Browns Valley, Minnesota, area most of Charlotte’s growing up years. During this time she helped many families in many ways, including church.
She graduated from Browns Valley High School in 1953. Then she adventured out to California.
Not long after being in California, she met Arthur “Bill” George. They fell in love and were married on Nov. 26, 1953. They bought their first house and began their family. Linda, Brian, and David were all born in California. Bill and Charlotte were members of JCs/Jaycettes (Junior Chamber of Commerce).
In June 1959, the George family moved onto the ranch in Dallas. They would be living with Bill’s Grandmother Nettie, mother LaVirne, and stepfather, Walter. Charlotte was a stay at home mother for many years. Bob was born in 1965 and joined life on the ranch. Charlotte was involved with school/sports activities for the kids. She loved sewing for family and friends. Garage sales have always been a favorite hobby — and she sure knew how to find bargains. If you needed something, put Charlotte on it — she usually found it. She also loved dancing and would bring joy throughout the rest of her life.
Charlotte had a great love for the Lord from early in life. She spent many, many hours singing and listening to praises to her Lord. The Dallas United Methodist Church was her church home, where she was involved with many programs and ministries. Many friends were made there that lasted a lifetime.
She worked for JC Penney’s for several years, enjoyed the job and interactions with friends in the community. Charlotte went to work on a regular basis for Agri-Pac as a supervisor. She retired as a member of Teamsters Local Union No. 670.
In 1979, Bill and Charlotte put a manufactured home on the bottom of the ranch acreage. She spent lots of time working on the house, the yard, and flowers. Best part was spending time with her grandchildren. Any time they were there, Charlotte was happy and they loved being at Grandma’s house. A Rec Room was built and it was enjoyed by many for many occasions.
In 1985, Bill died unexpectedly. Life was different. Charlotte took solace in her family and friends. Many high respects were paid to Bill and she greatly appreciated that. After awhile, she was active in the community again. Then, something happened. She knew Vern Huff and became friends with him. On June 5, 1988, they were married. Vern took her on adventures. They went camping and fishing and fun trips to the casino. They were involved in many fundraising events through the years. She volunteered at Elks with cooking. Her popcorn cake and fudge were favorites at Elks auctions.
In 2004, the ranch was sold. Charlotte and Vern moved to town and bought a house at Greenway Park. This led to many new adventures with more opportunities for Bunco, pinochle, birthday and anniversary parties at friend’s homes and in the Clubhouse. Charlotte always enjoyed it when friends and family dropped by. Lots of time and space for great-grandchildren now. While living at Greenway, Charlotte’s Christmas Lights display won many years with the help of family setting it up. Whenever she won, more decorations were bought for the next year’s display.
In 2006, Vern passed away unexpectedly. Life again was different. As Charlotte moved on, family and friends remained a constant source of joy and laughter. She was active at the Dallas Senior Center with fund raising, potlucks, karaoke nights and so much more. She stayed active at Greenway with organizing and helping with park community activities in any way she could. She was willing to help anyone in anyway she could. She loved playing cards, having bunco and bingo nights.
In August 2020, Charlotte was diagnosed with cancer. She started chemotherapy, which was interrupted by an emergency surgery. After recovering from surgery, she became stronger. She was able to enjoy Thanksgiving, her 86th birthday and Christmas with beloved family. On Feb. 1, 2021, Charlotte had a stroke from which she did not recover. On Feb. 12, 2021, she peacefully passed away into the arms of her Saviour Jesus. She is still dancing!
Charlotte was preceeded in death by her parents; stepfather George Anderson; her brothers Bill and Dean Minder; and sister Barbara (Osterloh).
Charlotte is survived by children, Linda (Garry Hall), Brian, David and Bob George; as well as numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is survived by siblings, Allan (Minder), Mary (Rethke), Diane (Rethke), Orlene (Welch), Andy Jr (Anderson), Pat (Berkner), Cheryl (Van Hoorn), Marlo, Brad and Kevin Anderson, many nieces/nephews, and grand nieces/nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 24 at noon in the old part of Dallas City Park in the Seibert Gazebo area. Please join us for a potluck meal. Bring your favorite dish to share. Bring a lawn chair.
