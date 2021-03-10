Clarence Noon, a resident of Monmouth, died Feb. 25, 2021, in Keizer, Oregon, at age 81.
Clarence was born Sept. 26, 1939, in Alliance, Nebraska, to Andy Noon and Evelyn (Long) Noon.
In 1957, after graduating from Hemmingford High School in Nebraska, Clarence joined the Navy. He held the rank of Electricians Mate 1st Class.
After four years of service and an honorable discharge, Clarence married Bonnie (Riggs) on Aug. 26, 1962. They had two children, Sherry (Noon) Lines and Jerry Noon.
Clarence earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Physics with a minor in Mathematics from Chadron State College in Nebraska, graduating in 1967. The following year Clarence moved his family to Otter Rock, Oregon. Clarence taught math at Newport Jr. High School. After his teaching career he pursued commercial painting as a union member. Clarence later became a business representative for Local 724 in Salem, Oregon. Clarence retired at 62 as a union member.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Bonnie Noon of Monmouth; daughter Sherry (Noon) Lines of Dallas; son Jerry Noon of Kingwood, Texas; grandson Anthony Lines of Salem; granddaughters Alyssa (Lines) Trost of Dallas, Delaney Noon of Kingwood, Texas; and great-grandson Stetson Lines of Salem.
Visitation will take place Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private family services will be held.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.