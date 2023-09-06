In Loving Memory Of
1954 – 2023
Clint Robert Barker was born Dec. 9, 1954, in San Francisco, California, to Clint “Len” and Ruby “Mae” Barker.
Clint married Carolyn in 1977 and they welcomed sons Will Barker, Greg Barker and Joel Barker of Dallas, Oregon.
He truly loved sports and was a diehard 49ers and Giants fan. Clint worked at Levitz Furniture in South San Francisco and then Boise Cascade in Independence.
Clint was preceded in death by his parents, Len and Mae Barker.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Barker; sons Will, Greg and Joel; sisters Cathy Robertson (Jesse) of Willamina, Nancy Miskell of Vancouver; brother Tom Barker (Ramona) of Sheridan and several nephews and nieces.
The Barker Family is in the care of Bollman’s Tribute Center.
