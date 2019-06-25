Cody Brian Hutchison was born the morning of March 16, 1998, to Billie Jo Hutchison and Brian Reierson. Cody grew up in the Falls City and Dallas area. He enjoyed adventures in the great outdoors, and entertaining and helping others.
He also had a fondness for cars, which made him close with his grandfather.
Cody’s lifelong dream had been to be a member of the United States military, but he was unable to fulfill that goal as a result of his diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 12; however, he continued to be passionately patriotic. Cody loved to be needed and was always ready to lend a helping hand or shoulder to anyone in need, be it a stranger, or one of the many friends he’d made.
He had a social charisma, character and contagious smile that made him instant friends with anyone he met.
He is survived by his parents; brothers Daman and Joe; sisters Trinity and Meekah; grandparents Jerry and Linda Axford; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cody’s light and love will be greatly missed by many.
