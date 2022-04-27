August 1945 – April 15, 2022
Curtis Bibler was born in August 1945, in Williston, North Dakota and passed peacefully on April 15, 2022.
He wed his sweetheart Carol, in January 1965. A year later, they welcomed their son Gerald into the world.
Curtis worked as a baker in North Dakota and then moved to Dallas in 1977 to be near the rest of his family in Oregon. Curtis worked as a diesel mechanic and later as the supervisor, retiring after 32 years working for Valley Oil.
Curtis was an avid outdoorsman and could talk to anyone. He loved to go fishing, especially on the ocean with his son and fishing buddies. He also enjoyed hunting, with his most impressive accomplishment getting an antelope with a traditional bow. Curtis was a skilled gardener and shared plentiful produce with family, friends, and neighbors. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was so very proud of his grandsons.
Curtis is survived by his wife, son, two grandsons, four sisters, a brother, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a private cemetery gathering with a celebration of life later this year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dallas Food Bank in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family.
