Daniel Adam Van Hook (nicknamed “Tiny”) passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Oct. 12, 2019, at his residence in Dallas.
Daniel was born on June 13, 1978, in Buffalo, New York.
Daniel worked as a Registered Nurse at West Valley Hospital’s Emergency Department in Dallas. He loved being able to help people and absolutely loved his profession. His friends have said that Daniel is known as a superhero nurse. Daniel always went above and beyond for his patients and coworkers alike. He had a personality that was larger than life. Family and friends have stated that he will be missed by all that had a chance to know him, and that their lives are forever better because of him.
From Daniel’s Grandmother: “Daniel is a star in heaven. He sits with God.”
Daniel leaves behind his loving wife Dawn, son Cole and daughter Amelia. Also surviving Daniel are his parents William and Cynthia, sister Carrie and brother David.
Any memorial donations can be made in his name to West Valley Hospital in Dallas. Private services will be held. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
