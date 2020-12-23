Danny Neil Scott, 77, a resident of Dallas died at his home Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1943. the son of Elwin and Violet Lillian Diehm Scott in Falls City, Oregon. Danny lived his entire life in the Falls City and Dallas area. On Feb. 9, 1961, he married Betty Jean Jones. For 20 plus years, he worked at the Fort Hill Lumber Company. He retired in 1989.
He loved to work in his shop, building things out of wood, especially bird feeders. He enjoyed working on cars, going to Sand Lake and playing on the dunes. He was always on the lookout for deer and elk. He was always lovingly known by the grandchildren as “grandpa poopus.”
He is survived by his wife Betty Jean Jones Scott, son Donald Scott along with 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Also surviving is brother Wayne Scott. He was preceded in death by a daughter Dani Jo Wagner and an infant son Richard Wayne Scott.
Services were held and the burial took place in the Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
