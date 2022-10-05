Darcy Lee Michaelson

July 6, 1960 - Aug. 25, 2022,
Darcy Michaelson passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in the Salem hospital surrounded by family and his best friend.
He was born July 6, 1960, in Salem, Oregon, to Orville (Mike) Michaelson and Donna (Eckley) Michaelson. Darcy grew up in Dallas, Oregon, where he graduated from high school in 1978 and never missed a class reunion. He was a three-sport athlete, lettering nine times in football, wrestling and track. In high school, he went to work at Dallas Garbage, working in the summers and weekends. Darcy attended Chemeketa Community College, and after college he went to work at Oregon Department of Transportation where he retired in 2017.
Darcy had a love for motorcycles at an early age. When Darcy was in the 8th grade be begged for a motorcycle, his father told him that he would have to pay for half of it. He went to work bucking hay, learning to drive the equipment and by 14 years old he had half of that money earned. He pushed his motorcycle down the street two blocks so he could ride it in a farmer’s field.
He married Rozellen “Punky” Newland Haack on March 5, 1988. Darcy and Rozellen eventually bought Harley Davidsons. They took trips with friends and belonged to the ‘Dallas Old Guys and Gals’ motorcycle club. For numerous years, he played Santa for the city of Dallas, following the fire truck in his yellow Harley.
Darcy loved his family and grandchildren. He looked forward to hunting season with his friends going to Eastern Oregon. He loved telling stories from the past and making people laugh.
He is survived by sons Justin Haack and wife Erin, Kyle Haack and wife Amanda, and Jake Michaelson; six grandchildren Grace and Gavin Haack, Maxx and Gauge Michaelson, Lennon and Reese Haack; his mother Donna; brother-in-law Merlin Newland and wife Bernadine; his aunt Shirley Hopkins of Omaha, Nebraska; and uncle Duard Dempster of Orchard, Nebraska; and 80 first cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father Orville (Mike) Michaelson and his wife Rozellen Michaelson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Rettler, Steve Faxon, Craig Stevens, Greg Jones, Troy Abel, Jon Abel, and Greg Hess.
A Celebration of Darcy’s Life will be held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
