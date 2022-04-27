April 1, 1934- April 21, 2022
Darlene Joy Peters was born April 1, 1934, on Easter Day in Montana. She was one of six siblings.
In 1941 her family moved to Dallas where Darlene graduated from high school and worked for the Polk County Clerk’s office.
She married Clarence “Pete” Peters in January 1952, and spent the next 51 years with him until his passing. Darlene worked as a bookkeeper at Grubbs and Peters Service station and was a secretary at Whitworth Elementary School.
Darlene and Pete were active in Trinity Lutheran Church, Dallas Fire Department, and the Dallas community. She was a lady of many talents such as sewing, baking, quilting, and knitting (over 200 prayer shawls and 48 afghans). Her past 15 years were spent at Dallas Retirement Village where she enjoyed the friendships with so many. Her survivors include daughter Susan and husband David Smith of Salem; daughter Sandra and husband Kerry Cook of Wilsonville; granddaughter Kirsten and husband Matthew Russell of Wilsonville; grandson Logan and wife Samantha of Cheney, Washington; four great-grandchildren; and her brother Larry Mikkelson and wife Leslie of Salem.
Darlene and Pete left a legacy of reaching out to others to become a part of “family” to them and to the community, which brought them so much joy.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. in the Cascade Commons at The Lodge Building 225 NW Jasper St. in Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Darlene’s name to: Dallas Retirement Village Foundation or the Dallas Community Foundation in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
