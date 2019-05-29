Darrell, 76, was born on Feb. 10, 1943, and passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus with his wife and three children at his bedside on May 13, 2019, after a five-year long battle with Vascular Dementia. Darrell is survived by his devoted loving wife of 27 years, Diane; his three children, Teresa, Liz and Joe; son Jessie; his brothers Larry and Ron; and his sister Carol. He was also loved dearly by his eight grandchildren and his 10 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private service held with his immediate family attending.
