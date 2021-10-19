Living life with enthusiasm and humor, Darwin Drew “Bud” Michaels was born April 25, 1930, and at the age of 91 passed away Oct 12, 2021.
The younger son of Drew and Darlene Michaels, he grew up in Salem, Oregon with his brother Jack. While in high school, he joined the Friars fraternity, making life-long friendships. Football played a large part of both his high school and college years. He enlisted at the age of 17 in the Navy Reserve. Sea-sickness triggered a transfer to the Oregon National Guard where he served for 42, 22 years of this time with the Selective Service Section. He retired as the Selective Service Section Chief in Oregon with the rank Full Bird Colonel. During his tenure, 1964-1986, he served in all Selective Service unit positions. His annual active duty assignments included tours in California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan and Washington, D.C.
His civilian career was devoted to teaching, coaching and school administration. Upon graduation from Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University), he taught 7th grade and initiated a high school football program in Powers, Oregon. He took his team to the state playoffs on his final fourth year of coaching in Powers. He continued his teaching career in Dallas, Oregon and pursued administrative credentials at Oregon State University and University of Oregon where he obtained his master’s degree in education. After 30 years in public school education he took advantage of an early retirement program, leaving his education profession.
Not quite ready for full retirement, he spent some years as a financial advisor. Over the many years he lived in Dallas, he was active in his church, St. Thomas Episcopal, where he served as Senior Warden of the Bishop’s Advisory Committee and participated in church activities and fellowship.
A man who cherished his family, he was married for 67 years to his love, Connie, and they were parents to five children.
An outdoorsman, he brought home venison for several years, caught some fish, swung a golf club and he loved to work in his beautiful garden. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Connie to parts of Europe, Israel and northwest sites on numerous RV adventures. He will be remembered for his endearing and indelible humor. His eyes would light up and actually twinkle when his perfect pun or joke landed. What often followed was his own infectious laughter; you had to laugh with him. He was able to keep the rapt attention of many children with a magic trick of pulling coins from thin air or from behind ears. And oh boy, did he love ice cream!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie, parents, Drew and Darlene and brother Jack.
He is survived by his children Adell (Brian), Bend, Oregon, Rod (Joseph) Salem, Oregon, Scott (Cindi), Independence Oregon, Mark (Ande), Phoenix, Arizona and Lynnie (Tony), Corvallis, Oregon; grandchildren, Bethany (Matt), Portland, Oregon, Gregg (Addison), Portland, Oregon, Christa (Justin), Boise, Idaho, Corey, Casey (Heather), Independence, Oregon, Erica,(James) Gilbert, Arizona, Onycha(Kevin), Austin, Texas, Keilah, Josiah, Corvallis, Oregon; and great-grandchildren, Quinn, Cy, Calvin, Lily, Clara and Lane.
Memorial Services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Dallas, Oregon in the late spring of 2022. For those not able to attend the service a live stream option will be announced.
Please share your “Bud Jokes and Puns” as well as fond memories at www.hed-fh.com In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute can make a donation in honor of Bud to Layton Aging and Alzheimer’s Disease Center through Oregon Health Science University in Portland, Oregon (https://www.ohsu.edu/brain-institute/make-gift-layton-aging-and-alzheimers-disease-center-archived), or St Thomas Episcopal Church in Dallas, Oregon (https://www.stthomasdallasor.org/index.html)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.