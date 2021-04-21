Daryl Ann Williams passed away on March 30, 2021, at her Monmouth home with her husband of nearly 52 years at her side.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1950, in Cottage Grove, Oregon, to Charles and Uleta Marsh. She graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1969.
Daryl married Dennis Williams on April 12, 1969. They moved to Salem, Oregon, in 1978 where she helped with the family business until her passing.
In 1994 they moved to rural Polk County.
Daryl is survived by her mother, husband, daughter Ali Williams, son Matt Williams, four grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
