Daryl Gene Jones, 88, passed away Feb. 6 at the Dallas Retirement Village.
He was born in Mission State Park at the family home, the son of Samuel Paul Jones and Blanche Evans.
He was a lifelong resident of Oregon. Daryl was preceded in death by his wife Rita, son Maurice and daughter Rebecca.
He is survived by his children Daniel, Jack, Jan, Cory, Ginger and Kim; and 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Daryl enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and any activity that involved his family and friends. Daryl had a ready smile, a strong work ethic and never turned away from anyone in need. It is in his honor that the family asks that in lieu of flowers or donations that you perform a random act of kindness.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. at PCL Administrative Office, 480 E. Main St, Monmouth, OR. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.