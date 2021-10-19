David Ernest Chadwell was born in Portland, Oregon, and at the age of 3 he was adopted by Andrew and Teresa Vanderzanden, where he was raised on a dairy farm in Forest Grove.
After high school he joined the National Guard and was a cook during his time in the service. He really loved to cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends with his great barbecues.
He was a member of the Eagles and Elks Lodge and prepared many meals for them always with great reviews. He had several jobs traveling Oregon when he was young. He worked at the cannery in Brooks, for the railroad, Marquis spas, sold tools, set up stores for Sprouse Rights, managed Ben Franklin in Monmouth, and volunteered as a firefighter in Stayton for several years. He opened mid Valley Rentals in Independence and ran a thriving business for 15 years until he retired.
After he retired he loved to fish and crab. He enjoyed taking family and friends out on his boat.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara Herman Vanderzanden; brothers Gayle Vanderzanden, Lynn Vanderzanden; and sister Andrea Mc Kouskey; children Josie Holloman, Carl Vanderzanden and Diane Vanderzanden, Cory Vanderzanden, Lisa Kopf, Audrey McKenney, Kelly Denham, Shawn Denham, Cory Denham; he has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Rest in peace Dave, you will forever be loved and missed. PS. give Jake a kiss for us.
Private services will be held.
