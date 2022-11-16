Feb. 14, 1949 – Oct. 28, 2022
David Fraser, 73, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, passed away in his home on Oct. 28, 2022.
David was born to Robert and Ina Fraser on Feb. 14, 1949, in Corvallis, Oregon. A lifelong Oregonian, he graduated from Corvallis High School in 1967, and later earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at what was then Oregon College of Education (now WOU).
David’s first teaching job was at Lewis and Clark in Astoria. He later taught at Talmadge Middle School in Independence and retired from Judson Middle School in Salem. He then took a teaching job in Dallas, Oregon, at Polk Adolescent Day Treatment Center (PADTC). It was during this time that David felt particularly fulfilled, as the program at PADTC aligned his beliefs of connecting with the great outdoors and supporting children through love and compassion.
David’s greatest joys in life were realized with family, friends, and the great outdoors. He particularly enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. Some of his favorite moments were in his boat on the Wickiup Reservoir with his children, and later, with his grandchildren. David found true happiness, both as a child and as an adult, camping and scouting in this area.
David married Diane Scribner on March 21, 1987, and they made their home in Salem, Oregon, before moving to Dallas in 2019.
David is survived by his wife Diane, and their children Megan Ely (Brad) and Andrew Fraser (Bailie). He is also survived by his grandchildren Kye, Ryker, and Haddie Ely; his sister Deborah Fraser Helsell (Pete); his brother Douglas Fraser (Holly); as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
David touched the lives of many, and will be missed by all. A celebration of life open house will be held at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St., in Dallas, Oregon, on Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on David’s behalf to the Applied Arts Outdoor Program at PADTC, 2200 East Ellendale Ave., Dallas, Oregon, 97338.
