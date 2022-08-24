May 20, 1952-Aug. 16, 2022
David L. Pierce, a resident of Dallas, died Aug. 16 at his home.
David was born to Clayton Lloyd and Delora (Reed) Pierce on May 20, 1952, in Dallas. He grew up in Dallas and attended Dallas High School.
He served in the U.S. Army stationed at Ft. Lewis, Washington.
On June 3, 1971, he married Terri L. Baker in Falls City, Oregon. They had one son, Timothy James Pierce.
David worked for many years as dump truck driver before moving to Albany, Oregon, for 10 years and working at the NAPA Auto Parts Store. When they returned to Dallas in 1997 David worked as a medical transport driver until he retired in 2013.
David is preceded in death by his son Timothy Pierce; along with his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Terri Pierce; sister Candice Hagan of Dallas; and granddaughter Piper Pierce of Eugene, Oregon.
A celebration gathering will be announced later. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
