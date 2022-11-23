July 26, 1933 – Nov. 10, 2022
David Lloyd Dezotell, 89, passed away in Salem, Oregon, on Nov. 10.
Dave was born July 26, 1933, in Davidson, Saskatchewan Canada, to Percy and Margaret Dezotell. His family moved to Merced, California, where Dave grew up, and then to Salem in 1950 where he graduated in 1951 from Salem High School.
He joined the First Christian Church where he met Beverly Jean Roberts. On Feb. 20, 1953, he and Beverly were married. They were married nearly 70 years at the time of his passing.
Shortly after marrying, Dave served in the Army Signal Core, being stationed at Fort Huachuca and training in San Luis Obispo, and then shipped to Alaska where he laid communication cables and learned cable splicing, which led to his career of 40 years with US West.
Dave and Bev had three children and settled in Corvallis, Oregon, to raise them. He transferred to the Salem office of US west in 1981 to be nearer aging parents. He retired in 1995.
He was an active member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club, Western Antique Powerland and the Salem First Christian Church, where he served in many positions. Dave was known for his ready smile, positive attitude, and as a kind and selfless man. He loved building things and could repair most anything. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, gardening and created a showplace yard at the home he built for them in West Salem.
Most of all he loved his family. His wife Bev; children Bob Dezotell (Marilyn), Pati Craven (John) and Barb Filipponi; grandchildren Amy Mickels, Scott Dezotell (Tricia), Niki Filipponi, Katie Kissler (Neil), Amanda Anderson, Lexi Anderson; great-grandchildren Ashlynn, Braden, Zoe; great-great-grandchildren Silas and Hunter, Sisters: Lois Kinkaid (Chuck), Doris Jackson; sister-in-law Ida Dezotell.
Proceeding him in death are his parents; sister Avis Kinkaid; brother Bill Dezotell; brothers-in-law Jim Kinkaid and Walter Jackson.
Dave was particularly close to a special nephew and his family Tim Dezotell (Bria, Olivia, Savannah and Charlotte). Dave also leaves behind seven more nephews and four nieces.
A memorial service will be held at the Salem First Christian Church, 685 Marion St. NE, Salem, OR 97301, on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Antique Powerland Museum – Dezotell Building, 3995 Brooklake Rd. NE, Salem, OR 97303.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.