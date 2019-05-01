David Paul Wasmundt Jr. left this earth to be with his heavenly father on April 22, 2019; his ultimate reward for 67 years of faithful service and music ministry to his Lord Jesus Christ.
In 1981, David graduated from Jackson College of Ministries with a degree in music. He taught music at a private college before becoming a 32-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service, where much of the Dallas community knew him as a postal clerk. He has been a resident of Dallas since 1988, when he relocated to the area to make a better life for his family. David blessed many lives through his music and psalms; music was his gift and lifelong passion. It can be speculated that he joined God’s heavenly choir the day he entered heaven’s gates. He authored a book, “Stirred by the Almighty”; a culmination of his psalms inspired by his heavenly father. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Wasmundt; their two children Troy Wasmundt and Heather Davis (son-in-law Kevin Davis); three grandchildren, Levi Wasmundt, Taylor Pitts (husband Donald Pitts), and Aaron Davis.
A memorial service was held in David’s honor at Valley Life Center Church in Dallas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dallastribute.com.
