Deborah Mills passed away in the early morning of Feb. 15, 2021, in Corvallis, Oregon.
She was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Jan 7, 1928, to Roger and Vida Mills.
She grew up on First Cliff in Scituate, Massachusetts, sailing her beloved Wood Pussy catboat and helping her father crew his wooden sloop the Vida. She was a 1946 graduate of Wellesley High School.
In 1953 she married Donald Chisholm Hagar and they raised five children in Massachusetts, California, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
As a young wife and mother, she moved with husband Don across the country to Salyer, California, in the Shasta Trinity National Forest, where Don pursued a career in wildlife biology.
She received her LPN and worked briefly as a nurse in New Berlin, Wisconsin, before moving to Earlysville, Virgina, in 1978. There she married navy veteran Billy Cottrell, and became the one-woman animal rescue league of Kent’s Store, Virginia.
She moved from Virginia to Oregon in August 1992 where her daughter Joan was studying to be a forest ecologist, at Oregon State University. She divided 10 rescue dogs between two land rovers, and drove cross country, accompanied by her niece Nancy, Nancy’s partner Allie, daughter Joan and son Jeff.
After landing in Oregon, she bought a house on Davidson Road in Independence, surrounded by oak trees, with a view of the Coast Range across the pasture to the west and the Cascades to the east. She remained active to age 90 and would get up early every morning to feed her herd of Katahdin hair sheep. She took a daily mile long walk, and enjoyed visiting neighbors and tending her garden. She was a dedicated tutor and beloved by local Spanish speaking families. She delighted in attending their birthdays, weddings and citizenship ceremonies and celebrating whenever one of her students obtained their GED.
In May of 1998. she married writer and retired accountant Fred Swain and together they enjoyed exploring locally as well adventuring throughout the beautiful state of Oregon.
In July 2017 she moved into Independent Living at the Regent in Corvallis. In November of 2019, after a fall, she relocated to the Conifer House in Corvallis where her friendliness, humor and wit made her a favorite of the staff and residents.
She leaves children Jennifer Hagar of Salem, Oregon, Jeffery Hagar of Richmond, California, Judy Haegerl of Cottage Grove, Oregon, Joan Hagar and Jarita Acosta of Corvallis, Oregon; ex-husband Donald Chisholm Hagar of Corvallis Oregon; as well as five grandchildren Joaquin Acosta, Alex Chaney, Nick Chaney, Ben Haegerl and Bea Haegerl.
She was predeceased by brothers Richard Mills and Albert Earnest (Mike) Mills.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held later in the summer at Silver Falls State Park at a date to be determined. (Please check the website of Farnham Funeral Home for updates.)
Donations may be made in her memory, to The Willamette Humane Society, Defenders of Wildlife and Farm Sanctuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.