Debra (Debbie) Lee Stepper, age 66, passed away Friday morning, November 1, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born April 26, 1953 in Worthington, Minnesota a daughter of Ann Smith and Donald Smith, both from Iowa.
Debbie was preceded in death by her husband Timothy Jean Stepper and sister Shirley Sharp. Debbie loved life but most of all she loved her children, Nick Hill (Kristie) of Dallas, OR, Christy Jernigan (Chris) of Plano, TX and Jennifer Sims (Jace) of Bend, OR. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Taylor, Josh, Jessica, Jon-Michael, Sully, Kaylee, Ally; three great-grandchildren, Brayleigh, Jackson, Ellie; and one sister, Marty Lairson. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Debbie was well loved by the community as they all knew her from the Hong Kong restaurant where she worked for 18 years. In her earlier days, she went to school to be a marine biologist. She loved camping, boating, being around family (especially her children and grandchildren), gardening, all animals, canning, music, dancing, singing and most of all she loved hearing laughter.
Services will be held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center located at 287 SW Washington Street, Dallas Oregon from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 for a viewing and to gather with friends and family.
Immediately following the service, the family has invited everyone to join them at Gamberettis Italian Restaurant starting at 3:30 pm located at 325 High St SE in Salem Oregon to celebrate Debbie’s life. There will be food, music and laughter as everyone shares stories and remembers a life lived to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, Debbie loved animals so the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made in her name to the Willamette Humane Society either at the funeral service or directly, however, flowers are always welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.