Delbert Melvin Bailey

Feb. 15. 1932 – Sept. 2. 2023
Delbert (Del), 91, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, surrounded by family, following a lengthy illness of Multiple Myeloma.
He was born Feb. 15, 1932, in Salem, Oregon, to John J. and Alma (Gerig) Bailey.
Del worked for the State Printing Department for many years. He loved the outdoors (camping, fishing, and traveling), and gatherings and game nights with family and friends.
Surviving Del is his wife of 65 years Wynona (Askey) Bailey; daughters Nancy (Timothy) Feil, Karen (Kenneth) Russell; grandchildren Justin Feil, Christina (Bradley) Anderson, Kassandra Russell, Courtney Russell, Kelsey Russell; and great-granddaughter Coralyn Anderson.
Del was a member of Faith Evangelical Free Church. Per Del’s wishes there will be no service. Bollman’s Tribute Center is caring for the family.
