Delia Roberts, a resident of Dallas, died on Wednesday, April 3. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving grandchildren. Delia was born in May of 1928 in El Paso, Texas. She married William Leon Roberts in August of 1954. Delia loved the Dallas Community and spent many years as a volunteer. She read to grade school students at Oakdale and Lyle elementary schools. She was an avid CASA volunteer. She was preceded in death by her only child Therese Marie Roberts Maddux.
She is survived by her brother, Arthur Medina, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and her loves of her life, her grandchildren, Shaun Christopher Maddux, of Dallas, Joshua Franklin Maddux, of Eugene, and Sandra Aurora Maddux, of Bellingham, Washington.
A private family graveside at Dallas Cemetery has taken place. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com. Bollman Funeral Home is caring for the family.
