Delores Jean Lusk went home to her Lord and Savior on Feb. 10, 2021, at age 91.
Delores was born to Roy and Mable Davis on Jan. 16, 1930, in Portland, Oregon. She graduated from Gresham High School in 1947 and was homecoming queen that year.
Delores attended Oregon College of Education and graduated in 1963. She taught fifth grade for one year at Independence Elementary School and then became the Elementary School Librarian for the Central School District for the remainder of her career. She retired in 1988.
Delores married Charles Vawter on Nov. 28, 1947, and they were married for 26 years. They had three children, Christine (Cameron) McAllister, Paula Vawter and Jennifer (Timothy) Wheeler, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Delores was married to Ken Brinkerhoff until his death in 1988. Delores was married to Bud Lusk until his death in 1997.
The family would like to thank Deanna Williams and her family for the kind and gracious care they gave Delores at Aloha Care Home where she was treated as one of the family.
Delores enjoyed reading, traveling, quilting and gardening. She was a seamstress and made all her daughters’ clothes for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed and remembered by us all.
Exodus 23:20
“See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.”
Her life will be celebrated privately at a later date.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
