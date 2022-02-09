May 8, 1936 - Jan. 30, 2022
Delores LaFountaine, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Sunday, Jan. 30 in Salem Hospital. She was born on May 8, 1936, in Depoe Bay, Oregon, the daughter of Chuck and Doris Youngblood. Delores spent her early years in Depoe Bay through the first grade. The family moved to Dallas, Oregon, in 1942 where she graduated from Dallas High School in 1954.
She attended Oregon College of Education (OCE) now Western Oregon University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. While at OCE she met John LaFountaine who was studying for his bachelor’s degree in education as well. They were married on Aug. 27, 1955 in Dallas, Oregon.
Delores and John taught for one year in Santa Paula, California, prior to settling in Dallas, Oregon, in 1959. Delores started her teaching career for the Dallas School District #2 in 1971. She primarily taught first grade at Lyle Elementary. She loved teaching and developed lifelong friendships with her students and peers. Delores was also a reading specialist and substitute teacher. Delores retired from Lyle Elementary School in 1993.
Delores cherished her friendships with her friends. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and cross-stitching. She knitted hats for the Kindness Club, and infant hats for OHSU Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital. She enjoyed playing games, pinochle, cribbage, and various board games. She enjoyed flower gardening and feeding hummingbirds. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Delores was a great cook and shared her recipes with her family. She was an avid sports fan and liked watching the Portland Trailblazers, Oregon State Beavers and Seattle Seahawks.
She is survived by her children, sons Greg (Cindy), Jeff (Darcie); daughter Lori Engichy; along with grandchildren Morgan, Nick, Hunter, Brody, Eric and Ryan (Jenna); great-grandchildren Audrena, Jaxon, Xander, Lilly, Callie and Macie.
She was preceded in death by her husband John LaFountaine; and brother Bill Youngblood.
A celebration of Delores’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. The service will be Live Streamed for those are not able to attend in person. The Live Stream Address will be forthcoming. Private interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Kindness Club, Dallas Education Foundation or The DRV Benevolent Fund in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory for the family go to www.dallastribute.com For those unable to attend, you may copy and paste the following address into your browser to view the service: https://my.gather.app/remember/delores-lafountaine
