Denis Garth Mortensen was born July 10, 1955, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed away Dec. 23, 2020, in Monmouth, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lou Carpenter; and brother, Richard Mortensen.
He is survived by his father and step mother, Dewey and Donna Rue Mortensen; brother Rodney Mortensen; sisters Linda Short and Cathy Rosemann; and his step siblings, Kristie Williams, Robin Ellis, Kim Williams, Kelly Williams, and Shelly Williams. He’s also survived by his five children, Miriam Mortensen, Jessica Fitzmorris, Shyann Croke, Kathryn Lounsbury, Clayton Mortensen; and seven grandchildren.
Garth was easy going, even-tempered, hard working, and known for his dry sense of humor. His children remember him best for telling them bedtime stories about them that he made up on the spot, and taking them on a variety of family outings. He especially loved going to Disneyland. He enjoyed traveling, going to concerts, photography, collecting chess pieces, and celebrating Groundhog’s Day.
He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan. He served in the church in a variety of ways, including finance positions and in Boy Scouts. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and worked as a database administrator.
Private services will be held at the Fir Crest Cemetery in Monmouth, Oregon. Well wishes for the family can be left at www.dallastribute.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to http://www.groundhog.org/donations on his behalf.
