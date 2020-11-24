“Dennie” Jeraldine Teal, 66, a resident of Falls City died Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 20, 1954.
She is survived by her son Brian Youtz, sisters Glinda Hunter and Katherine Jones along with four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold D. Teal in 2016, a sister Cheryl Bair and a brother Gary Horner.
Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, November 19th in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 in the Lower Falls City Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com.
Obit Policy
Obituary Policy: Obituaries cost $8 per 25 words (column inch) and include photos and flags for veterans. Death and service notices run free of charge. Obituary information must be submitted by 4 p.m. on the Monday before publication to be included in the newspaper. Most funeral homes handle obituary information and provide it to the newspaper. If needed, information can also be submitted directly from family members. Color and black-and-white photos can be submitted, but photos will only be published in black and white. Itemizer-Observer uses a flag logo in the obituaries of people who served in the armed forces. Death notices — like all information submitted to the news department — are subject to editing for style, content and length. Information can be brought or mailed to Itemizer-Observer, 147 SE Court St., Dallas, OR 97338, or emailed to ionews@polkio.com. For more information: 503-623-2373.
