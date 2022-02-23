Feb. 27, 1953 – Feb. 15, 2022
Dennis C. Mance, a resident of Harrisburg, Oregon, formerly of Dallas, Oregon passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Dennis was born on Feb. 27, 1953, in Gardena, California, the son of Nick and Edith Mance. The family moved to Dallas, Oregon, in 1966. Dennis went to Dallas High School in 1967 and was a record holder for track and field. Dennis graduated from Dallas High School in 1971.
Dennis worked in the local cannery and later plywood mills at Boise Cascade and Willamette Industries. He attended Chemeketa Community College general studies and transferred to Mt. Hood Community College where he studied fish and wildlife.
Dennis was a Reserve Police Officer in Monmouth. He was active with Dallas Police ride along program for a number of years. Dennis worked for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at the Bonneville fish Hatchery, Hebo fish Hatchery and later in Oakridge at the Willamette Fish Hatchery. Dennis worked at Spring Creek Gardens in Junction City as a mechanic and delivery driver since 2007. He really enjoyed working there and appreciated his boss and coworkers.
Dennis loved fishing and crabbing. He was an accomplished drummer as well which started at a young age when his father Nick Mance made him a set of drums out of buckets. He also enjoyed target shooting and varmint hunting in Christmas Valley with family.
He is survived by his son Jason of Roseburg; daughter, Danielle (Virgil) Kropf of Brownsville; sister, Darlene (David) Davis of Dallas; brothers, Milton (Kathy) Mance of Vancouver, and Tim (Linda) Mance of Dallas; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and friends to include his children’s mother Julie Gumpinger of Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Edith Mance; and brother, Richard Mance.
A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
