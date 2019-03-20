Dennis Lee Rancore was born June 29, 1943, in Dallas, to William B. and Ruth Alfreda (Olofson) Rancore. He grew up on a farm near Falls City. He attended Falls City grade and high school, graduating in 1961. Dennis was very active in all school sports and activities. He excelled in basketball and track, but his great love was baseball.
Dennis attended Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon) for one year. He married Nancy Blackman on Dec. 3, 1965.
He was very active in the Army National Guard for six years. He was stationed in Knoxville, Tennessee, for six months of that time. He was called to Vietnam, but was deferred because they just had a second baby. Their children are Todd and Dana.
The family ran a reforestation company where he replanted after logging in Oregon, Idaho and Washington areas for many years.
He was a writer, having written several unpublished novels and short stories. He loved hunting, fishing and model airplanes. He once had a pet bear cub before giving him away. He loved music and dancing, and had a great group of friends that he played poker with.
Dennis walked to his own drummer. He told jokes that took forever and was a good friend. He married Heather Delaney in 1998. They had a great cabin in Idaho where they spent a lot of fun time.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Darlene Frink and Chummy Nierenhausen; and nephew Merrill Frink.
He is survived by his wife Heather; children Todd Rancore and Dana Stoltz; and grandchildren Darrell, Brent, Justin, Krista, Ashley, Mackayla, Macalob, Marrissa, McKenzie, Karissa, Kyle, Kayla, Kelsey; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A potluck celebration of life was Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m. at the Hibbs residence located at 118 N. Main St., Falls City, OR. 97344.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is assisting the family. www.dallastribute.com.
